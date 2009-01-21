Nation’s Largest Traffic Video Supplier Joins Broadcast Industry’s Top Traffic Information Provider to Offer Most Comprehensive, Real-Time Services Available

TrafficLand® and Westwood One’s Metro Traffic Division Conclude Multi-Year Licensing Agreement

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrafficLand®, the largest authorized aggregator of live traffic video, announced the completion of a licensing agreement with Metro Traffic to offer its broadcast industry clients real-time access to the more than 5,000 cameras currently available on TrafficLand’s national network. The companies will also work together to develop and deploy next generation, location-based traffic information services for broadcast, Web and mobile applications.

“With over 1,000 experienced Westwood One traffic experts nationwide providing local traffic reporting to over 5,000 radio and TV stations, this agreement represents a substantial force multiplier for TrafficLand’s ability to serve the broadcast marketplace,” said Lawrence Nelson, Founder and CEO of TrafficLand, Inc. “Together, Metro Traffic and TrafficLand can offer broadcasters a one-stop resource for the most comprehensive traffic information solutions available.”

Metro Traffic’s combination of traffic incident data, speed and flow information – with access to thousands of real-time traffic images via the TrafficLand camera network, allows it to provide its affiliates and consumers with up-to-the-minute traffic solutions unavailable anywhere else. As a result, broadcast and Web-based media will be able to use live video to enhance news and traffic reporting to television and radio audiences and add valuable, hyper-local content to their Websites, which typically increases site traffic, page views and user affinity.

“No other company offers such a powerful combination of ways to solve daily traffic problems in real time,” said Steve Kalin, President, Metro Traffic. “The addition of TrafficLand’s real-time traffic video, available in many major markets and growing, with our existing incident and traffic data, creates the most robust, reliable, and comprehensive traffic information offering in the marketplace.”

About TrafficLand, Inc.

TrafficLand is the largest authorized single-source of on demand traffic video information in the country, providing access to over 5,000 traffic video cameras in 48 MSAs today. TrafficLand has developed patent-pending technology to enable reliable distribution of thousands of CCTV (closed circuit television) video feeds from multiple Departments of Transportation camera networks. The company aggregates and broadcasts live traffic video via the Internet, and through its media partners. To aid emergency response and incident management, first responders and federal emergency management agencies can access an enhanced traffic video application through a single, secure interface called TrafficLand Video Distribution System™ (VDS). For more information about TrafficLand, please visit http://corporate.trafficland.com

About Westwood One

Westwood One is the largest provider of traffic information and the largest independent provider of network radio programming in the US. Through its Metro Networks Traffic division, Westwood provides traffic reporting and local news, sports and weather to over 2,200 radio and TV stations. Through its Network Radio Division, Westwood One serves more than 5,000 radio and TV stations in the U.S. The Company provides over 150 news, sports, music, talk and entertainment programs, features and live events to numerous media partners. The Company also provides digital and other cross platform delivery of its network and Metro content.