Orange County Joins National Trend With Intersection Safety Camera

American Traffic Solutions, Inc. Named Partner for Road Safety

Orange County, Fla. – With more than 16,000 crashes and 142 fatalities occurring on its streets and intersections just last year, Orange County is embracing new road safety technology. The Board of County Commissioners recently signed its agreement with industry leader American Traffic Solutions to install and administer the lifesaving cameras. As safety cameras monitor intersections, police officers may fight crime elsewhere.

“Orange County is proud to continue its leadership in traffic safety and its overall commitment to making our community safer,” says Orange County Commissioner Linda Stewart. “Intersection safety cameras have been proven to reduce dangerous red-light runners and the revenue from red-light runners will go to our trauma center at Orlando Regional Medical Center.” Recent surveys have shown significant popular support in Florida for improved road safety and intersection safety camera with over 65 percent believing that intersection safety cameras improve their traffic safety. Across the country, more than 500 communities use road safety programs and realize significant drops in traffic violation rates.

“Our citizens need to be safe as they travel on Orange County roads.” said Orange County Commissioner Bill Segal. “I know that intersections with red-light cameras see a decrease in the number of crashes. Because of that, I am thrilled to see these cameras go up at some of our intersections.”

Orange County marks the 13th new client for ATS in 2010, joining more than 70 Florida communities with a commitment to reduce red-light runners, crashes, injuries and death by using intersection safety cameras. Those Florida communities partnering with ATS also include: Delray Beach, Dunnellon, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Pierce, Green Cove Springs, Haines, Hollywood, Kenneth, Leesburg, Penney Farms, Port Richey and South Pasadena.

“ATS is pleased and gratified to continue our relationship with Orange County as they have been on the forefront in relation to traffic safety and intersection safety cameras for years,” said James Tuton, ATS president and CEO.

