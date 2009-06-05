Redflex Traffic Systems Selected by City of Phoenix for Photo Enforcement Safety Program

Redflex Awarded Contract over Incumbent

South Melbourne VIC , Australia – Redflex Traffic Systems, Inc., the largest provider of photo enforcement systems for roads and highways in the U.S., was awarded a contract with the city of Phoenix, Ariz. to continue the city’s existing red light and school zone enforcement program.

Redflex was awarded the three-year contract following a highly competitive tendering process. The previous photo enforcement provider was American Traffic Solutions, which also participated in the process.

“This is a significant honor for Redflex. Phoenix is one of the largest cities in the U.S. and is home to our expanded U.S. corporate headquarters. When it comes to photo enforcement, we have always observed the City of Phoenix to be one of the most knowledgeable and experienced cities in the country. Having worked for several years with other technology providers like ACS and most recently American Traffic Solutions, the City understands the technological nuances and performance variances between providers and has high customer service expectations. We look forward to achieving a mutual goal of reduced traffic collisions in Phoenix through the rollout of newly developed photo enforcement solutions,” said Karen Finley, CEO and president of Redflex Traffic Systems, Inc.

About Redflex

Redflex Traffic Systems, Inc. partners with municipal authorities across North America to create safer communities with digital red light and speed enforcement systems and services that reduce death and injuries resulting from traffic collisions. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona with offices nationwide, Redflex is the largest digital red light and speed enforcement system provider in the United States. As the industry leader with more than 20 years experience building, operating and managing these systems, Redflex has contracts with more than 240 U.S. cities including speed enforcement programs in nine states and red light compliance programs across 22 states. Redflex pioneered the use of digital camera technology in traffic safety enforcement, and has consistently led the market in contract wins, system installation rates and market share. Please visit www.redflex.com for additional information.