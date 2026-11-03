Up close: LexisNexis introduces AI-guided Field Clarity for police incident reporting

ORLANDO — For law enforcement agencies managing growing calls for service with limited personnel, even minor incidents can consume valuable patrol time. A hit-and-run involving a parked vehicle, a vandalism complaint or a minor theft may require an officer to respond primarily to document what happened.

At IACP 2026, LexisNexis Coplogic Solutions introduced Field Clarity, a new AI-guided video assistant within its modernized Desk Officer Reporting System (DORS) that helps residents document eligible incidents, capture evidence and submit more complete online reports using their smartphones.

The company also showcased Unified Performance Dashboards, which give law enforcement leaders new ways to visualize crash, citation and operational data.

Field Clarity: Building on an established reporting platform

DORS allows community members to file reports for eligible nonemergency incidents online without requiring an officer to respond in person. Agencies can configure the system to accept reports across more than 200 incident types, depending on local policies and reporting requirements.

According to LexisNexis, DORS is used by nearly 600 agencies in North America. A company study estimated that the platform saves agencies approximately 900,000 personnel hours and $90 million annually.

Field Clarity builds on that foundation by introducing an AI-guided smartphone experience that walks residents through documenting an incident, capturing relevant evidence and preparing a report. Rather than relying on residents to determine what information investigators might need, the system provides step-by-step prompts tailored to the circumstances being reported.

“It’s really designed to allow officers to respond to where they really need to be going,” said Eric Hobbs, senior director of product management for LexisNexis Coplogic Solutions.

Residents can begin reporting eligible incidents without waiting for an officer to arrive or traveling to a police station. Reports can be initiated through an agency website or a link sent by dispatch.

For departments facing staffing constraints, the approach provides another way to serve community members while keeping officers available for calls that require an in-person response.

How it works: From a hit-and-run to a completed report

During a demonstration at IACP, Hobbs walked Police1 through a scenario involving a parked vehicle struck by an unknown driver.

The process begins when the resident briefly describes what happened. Based on that description, the modernized DORS suggests an incident category — in this case, a hit-and-run.

Before proceeding, the system checks the incident location against the agency’s jurisdiction and asks preliminary questions to determine whether the report qualifies for online submission. For example, if the resident knows who struck the vehicle, the agency may require an officer response instead.

Once the incident is eligible, Field Clarity guides the resident through collecting information using a smartphone.

The resident scans a driver’s license and insurance card, allowing the application to extract identifying and vehicle information without requiring manual entry. The system then prompts the user to capture the license plate and record a walkaround video showing vehicle damage.

“It’s providing a step-by-step direction of what needs to capture,” Hobbs explained.

The resident can also describe the incident while recording, providing additional context about what happened and documenting damage or other relevant details at the scene.

“Basically, this is creating a video evidence of the incident,” Hobbs said.

The guided process is intended to address a common challenge with online reporting: Residents may not know which details are important to an investigation or what evidence they should collect before leaving the scene.

Field Clarity brings together information from scans, video and the resident’s responses to populate the report. An optional AI-generated narrative summarizes the incident.

Before submission, the resident can review the information, correct errors, edit the narrative and verify that the report accurately reflects what happened.

For officers reviewing the report, the combination of video, scanned documents and structured incident details may reduce the need to contact residents for missing information. It also provides investigators with a more complete initial record of the incident, including visual evidence that might otherwise have to be collected through a follow-up.

AI assistance with human oversight

Although Field Clarity uses AI to extract and organize information, Hobbs emphasized that the technology is designed to assist with reporting rather than make decisions.

“There is always human in the loop verification. It is not making decisions,” he said.

Residents remain responsible for reviewing the information before submitting it.

“They have the option of changing it before any report ever gets submitted,” Hobbs said.

An officer subsequently reviews and approves the report before the information is transferred into the agency’s records management system.

The platform is also configurable. Agencies determine which incident types qualify for online reporting, what questions residents must answer and what information needs to be collected.

Potential applications include minor crashes, vandalism, theft and certain shoplifting incidents, depending on agency policy.

The existing DORS platform supports five languages, with additional languages available upon request.

Implementation: Integration, data ownership and security

For agencies considering AI-assisted reporting, data ownership, security and retention are important considerations.

Hobbs said information collected through the reporting platform belongs to the agency, with its use governed by individual contracts.

“It is owned by the agency,” he said.

Agencies can configure how long information remains within the reporting application before it is purged. Approved reports are transferred into the agency’s RMS, where records are maintained according to applicable requirements.

Field Clarity is integrated into DORS rather than offered as a separate reporting platform. The solution is part of the broader LexisNexis Coplogic Solutions ecosystem, accessible through LexisNexis Command Center, which provides a single access point to the company’s reporting, data and analytics tools.

The company is also exploring how similar guided capture capabilities could eventually be incorporated into its eCrash and eCitation products. Hobbs said those capabilities could help officers document roadside incidents more efficiently by reducing manual data entry and time spent collecting information at crash scenes.

Unified Performance Dashboards: A clearer view of agency operations

LexisNexis also showcased Unified Performance Dashboards, designed to help law enforcement leaders analyze and visualize information generated through the company’s crash reporting suite.

The dashboards provide crash data visualizations and near-real-time views of activity, helping agencies identify patterns without relying exclusively on manually compiled reports.

A key capability is the ability to compare agency performance against peer agencies, statewide trends and national trends, providing additional context for evaluating activity.

For example, command staff could examine crash patterns or citation activity across an agency’s jurisdiction and compare those findings with broader trends to help inform traffic enforcement priorities.

Learn more at LexisNexis Coplogic Solutions.