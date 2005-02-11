Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc. Acquires NITOR

Purchase will expand Far Eastern market for AIS

FARNHAM, SURREY - Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc. (www.ais-sim.com) announces the acquisition of Nitor Projects Asia Pte Ltd (NPA), a range design and training consulting company based in Asia and the Far East. The two NPA companies - Nitor Projects Asia and Nitor Far East, based in Singapore and Malaysia respectively - will be maintained as a combined wholly owned subsidiary of AIS.

NITOR specializes in the design, construction, fit-out and maintenance of shooting ranges and training facilities for police, military and Special Forces, and has maintained a strong partnering relationship with AIS for more than 15 years.

AIS and NITOR are both industry leaders in providing total training solutions with extensive expertise in such disciplines as training needs analysis, multi-disciplined design work, maintenance contracts and advice on specialist facilities including bullet protection, air-handling equipment and the integration of mechanical and electrical services.

“NITOR has a well-proven track record which will add tremendous value to AIS, especially in the Asian and Far Eastern marketplace,” says Jamie Marment, Managing Director of Advanced Interactive Solutions Ltd.

With experience in more than 30 countries worldwide, NITOR will further broaden the expanding global market for AIS in the provision of customized training facilities for military, law enforcement, Special Forces, aviation security and civilian agencies.

About AIS

Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc., provides comprehensive training solutions for people in positions where lives are on the line, including aviation, law enforcement, military, government, security, corrections and emergency responders. AIS builds PRISim training simulators that provide lethal and less-lethal weapons handling and judgment skills. The AIS Ltd. group designs and builds anti-terrorist and other special application training facilities for military and special operations groups, with installations in more than 60 countries. The Reality Response Division manufactures interactive simulation systems and synthetic environments that provide reality-based training for CBRNE (Chemical, biological, radiologic, nuclear, explosive) hazard response tasks. NASS, a wholly owned subsidiary, provides counterterrorism and security planning. Headquartered in Seattle, AIS is a privately owned company with offices in Washington D.C.; McLean, Virginia; Monterey, California; Orlando, Florida; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and London, England.