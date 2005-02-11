Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc. Appoints Craig J. Mackey as Director, Training Facility Solutions
Mr. Mackey brings over 22 years of experience in business development, project management, and process reengineering relative to the design, build, and fit-out of live fire training facilities.
AIS has recently been awarded several classified major project contracts for the design of counter terrorist training facilities in various regions the world.
“We are thrilled to have Craig join our organization. He has a solid background in a variety of
training facilities design and government contracting capabilities,” stated Jamie Marment, Managing Director for AIS Ltd. in Farnham, Surrey
About AIS
Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc., provides comprehensive training solutions for people in positions where lives are on the line, including aviation, law enforcement, military, government, security, corrections and emergency responders. AIS builds PRISim training simulators that provide lethal and less-lethal weapons handling and judgment skills. The AIS Ltd. group designs and builds anti-terrorist and other special application training facilities for military and special operations groups, with installations in more than 60 countries. The Reality Response Division manufactures interactive simulation systems and synthetic environments that provide reality-based training for CBNRE (Chemical, biological, nuclear, radiologic, explosive) hazard response tasks. Headquartered in