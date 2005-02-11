Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc. Appoints Craig J. Mackey as Director, Training Facility Solutions

SEATTLE - Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc. (AIS), a provider of comprehensive training solutions, announced that Craig J. Mackey has joined the company as Director, Training Facility Solutions for North America . Mr. Mackey will be responsible for the design and completion of live fire and mockup training facilities for law enforcement, military, and security concerns in the United States , Canada and Latin America . Prior to joining AIS, Mr. Mackey was Vice President of International Sales for Caswell International.

Mr. Mackey brings over 22 years of experience in business development, project management, and process reengineering relative to the design, build, and fit-out of live fire training facilities.

AIS has recently been awarded several classified major project contracts for the design of counter terrorist training facilities in various regions the world.

“We are thrilled to have Craig join our organization. He has a solid background in a variety of

training facilities design and government contracting capabilities,” stated Jamie Marment, Managing Director for AIS Ltd. in Farnham, Surrey UK . “Craig’s history of establishing and maintaining high-level relationships with clients and business partners is invaluable,” stated Ron Enneking, AIS’ Executive Vice President of North America . Mr. Mackey has a background in Mechanical Engineering and a Bachelors of Science degree.