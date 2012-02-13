Control Concepts to Hold Combo Training Class in Melbourne, Fla.

Melbourne, Florida — The Control Concepts system is base on the principles of Aikido and designed to give Law Enforcement Officers the skills they need to win violent encounters. Control Concepts combines defensive tactics, firearms, less lethal weapons and tactics into a total force options system. Most defensive tactics systems focus on controlling compliant to moderately resistant suspects. Few deal with violently aggressive people determined to seriously hurt or kill the officer. Many firearms systems deal with how to shoot, reload and use some tactics when your firearm is drawn, but may not address the proper tactics needed prior to the use of a firearm.

Control Concepts incorporates all use of force options into one easy to learn format. Our system goes far beyond qualifications, step by step physical control, and separate training session for different force options. Our system allows officers to move between force options so they can win any situation.

Who teaches how use deadly force when an officer is on his back while being attacked and losing? When force options are taught separately, the firearms instructor will think it’s a defensive tactics issue, and the defensive tactics instructor will say it’s a firearms issue. Unfortunately, this leads to no one teaching the officer what to do in this situation. This results in the officer having to figure out what to do under extreme stress while their life may hang in the balance.

By incorporating Control Concepts into your current system, your officers will be able to respond to any situation. You will be able to teach your officers street proven techniques that they will be able to use immediately.

Instructors: Mark Bousquet & Ross Torquato

Date: April 23, 24, 25

Location: Melbourne, Florida

Cost: $200.00 per student

To register:

Call: 321-626-2011

Email: ross@activecontroltactics.com

Equipment required: Vest, Duty gear minus weapons and magazines, Safety glasses, blue or red gun.