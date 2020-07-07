C.O.P.S. National Conference on law enforcement wellness and trauma

Paul Butler

Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) is once again hosting their annual National Conference on Law Enforcement Wellness and Trauma on November 6-8, 2020, in Oklahoma City. This conference offers incredible speakers from the law enforcement community and sessions tailored to fit the current needs of officers.

The motto of the conference is “Putting the focus on you, to bring you home to them.” Fitting words from C.O.P.S., which has been rebuilding the shattered lives of surviving families and co-workers affected by line-of-duty death since 1984.

This conference moves around the nation every two years. Being hosted in Oklahoma City in 2020 brings an added impact as the city honors the 25th anniversary of the attack at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on April 19, 1995. Keynote speaker, Amy Downs, survived that day and will share her experience and recent successes with conference attendees.

In addition to Downs, Paul Butler and Bob Delaney will present as keynote speakers. Butler is retired law enforcement and a motivational speaker who combines serious topics sprinkled with humor to resonate with the entire room.

Delaney shares harrowing stories of time as a New Jersey State Trooper, where he specialized in undercover infiltration of the mob. You may recognize him if you are a basketball fan. Delaney spent over two decades as a highly respected referee with the NBA.

Active and retired law enforcement personnel are encouraged to attend, especially considering the current impact of COVID-19 and civil unrest across the country. Peer support, counselors, police chaplains, and spouses/significant others are also welcome to attend this weekend of healing, education, networking, and entertainment.

Topics scheduled to be covered include “Getting ‘Unstuck’ from Trauma”, “Trauma & Addiction”, “Building Financial Strength in First Responder Families”, “Leading Organizations in Crisis”, “Suicide Awareness and Prevention for Command Staff”, “Holistic Nutrition for Law Enforcement”, and much more. For a full schedule of topics, visit www.concernsofpolicesurvivors.org and click on National Conference.

C.O.P.S. recognizes that every law enforcement officer is subject to crisis and tragedy throughout their career. Officers see the most unthinkable acts of criminal behavior in our society, with the effects often trickling down to their loved ones at home. At this conference, attendees will be given tools and connections to help navigate these events over the course of their professional life and beyond.

To register yourself or members of your agency, please visit www.concernsofpolicesurvivors.org or call the Training Department at (573) 346-4911.