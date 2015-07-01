REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Dummies Unlimited is Offering Discounts on The Cuff Man

Dummies Unlimited, Inc. is proud to be the leading supplier of essential training products to Law Enforcement departments & training facilities, Military bases, Fire Departments, and Medical facilities. Our goal is to maximize your training and limit potential liabilities & injuries occurred in current protocols. Our most popular item has become our Cuff-Man Arrest and Control Dummy. The Cuff-Man is a heavy duty training dummy that makes handcuff training simple and accessible. From July 1-31, 2015* we will be offering a 3% discount* on any single Cuff-man purchase, a 5% discount* if 2-3 are purchased & a 10% discount* when 4 or more are purchased. When purchasing or receiving a quotation you must use the code “CUFFMAN2015” to receive the discount.

Cuff-Man’s features include:

  • A versatile training aid that offers a variety of training capabilities.
  • Realistic joint mobility in the elbows, wrist, and knees.
  • Fully machined Locking elbows
  • The ability to position hands on head (Standing or kneeling)
  • The ability to position hands on buttocks
  • Extended chin aid’s in teaching the “Carotid Restraint Hold” properly.
  • No hindering ropes or cables necessary to suspend Cuff Man.
  • The ability to place Cuff Man Free Standing or Prone on the ground.
  • Complete system requires only 6 sq. feet of space!
  • Optional ECD Training Vest

Cuff Man is ideal for teaching:

  • Pain Compliance Techniques
  • Control Holds
  • Arm Bars
  • Speed Cuffing Techniques
  • Leg Iron Application Training
  • Ground Fighting Techniques
  • Restraint or “hobble” systems
  • Prone contraband searches
  • Positional Asphyxia
  • Reduces unnecessary injuries and Worker’s Compensation Claims.