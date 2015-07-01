Dummies Unlimited is Offering Discounts on The Cuff Man

Dummies Unlimited, Inc. is proud to be the leading supplier of essential training products to Law Enforcement departments & training facilities, Military bases, Fire Departments, and Medical facilities. Our goal is to maximize your training and limit potential liabilities & injuries occurred in current protocols. Our most popular item has become our Cuff-Man Arrest and Control Dummy. The Cuff-Man is a heavy duty training dummy that makes handcuff training simple and accessible. From July 1-31, 2015* we will be offering a 3% discount* on any single Cuff-man purchase, a 5% discount* if 2-3 are purchased & a 10% discount* when 4 or more are purchased. When purchasing or receiving a quotation you must use the code “ CUFFMAN2015 ” to receive the discount.



Cuff-Man’s features include:

A versatile training aid that offers a variety of training capabilities.

Realistic joint mobility in the elbows, wrist, and knees.

Fully machined Locking elbows

The ability to position hands on head (Standing or kneeling)

The ability to position hands on buttocks

Extended chin aid’s in teaching the “Carotid Restraint Hold” properly.

No hindering ropes or cables necessary to suspend Cuff Man.

The ability to place Cuff Man Free Standing or Prone on the ground.

Complete system requires only 6 sq. feet of space!

Optional ECD Training Vest

Cuff Man is ideal for teaching: