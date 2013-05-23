FAAC Launches Driver Training Blog to Raise Safety Awareness, Share Knowledge

To initiate a national discussion and raise awareness to the challenges and opportunities of driver training for professional drivers, FAAC Incorporated has created the Driver Training and Safety Blog to host commentary from some of the leading driver training instructors in the country.

The mission of the blog site is to create and maintain a national conversation that explores how to better train the professional driving markets we serve. We will also explore the profession of driver training, the challenges facing the field, tactics and innovations, and share best practices from which readers can benefit. The blog also will raise awareness to the issues and challenges facing the field of modern driver training.

The markets we serve ultimately serve each of us and the entire public,” said David Bouwkamp, FAAC’s executive director of commercial business development. “It is our hope that by raising the level of awareness through thoughtful and intelligent discussion led by professional driver trainers in these various markets that a difference can be made in preventable incidents, injuries, and fatalities.

“Driving is a perishable skill that must be re-engaged regularly to avoid casualness and complacency. Our lives depend on it. Our goal is that this forum will serve as a catalyst to improved driving practices.”

FAAC has compiled a roster of writers: a combination of current instructors and FAAC’s Specialists (training leaders in their respective industries), who will produce twice-monthly contributions to this national discussion. Writers will post blog articles throughout the month so content on the site continues to be fresh. For those interested in immediate updates, an RSS feed will be attached to the page.

The FAAC Driver Training and Safety Blog is located at: www.faac.com/blog

FAAC manufactures driver training simulators for the transit, emergency response, public safety, rail, trucking, and oil field industries. Its Customer for Life philosophy enables it to reach into educational areas to promote driver training and safety issues that impact its customers and all other driver training agencies.

“I believe a common issue in police work is the lack of cross-training among areas and regions,” said FAAC’s Public Safety Specialist Chuck Deakins. “The FAAC Driver Training and Safety Blog will create an opportunity for us to criss-cross the nation with ideas and solutions regarding safe driving practices. We plan to explore the entire realm of driver training, and that includes simulation training as that method transitions into common use across the country.” For more information about the Blog, please contact Mike McLelland at 734-761-5836 or mikemc@faac.com.

For more information about FAAC and its products, go to www.faac.com.