FAAC Offers Certification at 6th Annual User Conference

Long Beach, CA - FAAC Incorporated is pleased to announce its 6th Annual User Conference will be held aboard the Queen Mary in Long Beach, California Oct. 11-14.

FAAC hosts its annual conference to benefit customers through knowledge sharing, networking, and expert instruction. This year, FAAC is conducting the first-ever certification course for driving simulator instructors.

“The Driving Simulator Train the Trainer Certification Course was created because of the growing interest in all professional driving industries toward simulation training,” said David Bouwkamp, executive director of commercial business development. “As an industry leader in this market we feel an obligation to begin a national conversation about formalizing instructional standards for driver simulation training. We have opened this course to anyone with a driver training simulator, and we’ve even had some users who’ve purchased competitors’ products sign up.”

The course, scheduled for Oct. 11, is eight hours and includes sessions on student and scenario management, student development, de-briefing strategies, and curriculum design. It will be led by FAAC Public Safety Specialist Chuck Deakins.

The three-day user conference, Oct. 12-14, is an opportunity for driver training instructors who use simulators to gather and teach and learn from others, network, and return home with new tips, techniques, applications, and methods for simulator instruction.

Events include a keynote address, success story presentations from industry peers, group discussions, an informal reception, hands-on training with simulation equipment, and a workshop on building driving scenarios with FAAC’s Scenario Toolbox software program.

The hands-on portion of the conference this year is a cross-training event. It is designed to show attendees the different techniques and methodologies among the various driving disciplines.

“Cross-training will enable the attendees to witness firsthand how other groups use their simulators to achieve training goals,” Bouwkamp said. “They are able to take what they feel are the best practices of each discipline and incorporate them into their own training programs – everyone strengthens each others’ programs.”

FAAC’s User Conference is part of its Customer for Life Philosophy, in which customers enter into a community of support and knowledge sharing with each other.

The conference venue, aboard the Queen Mary, was hand-selected from a number of locations available in the Long Beach area.

“Our conference sites have to meet some pretty stringent criteria,” said Mike McLelland, FAAC’s event organizer. “We are proud to be able to present our conference aboard the Queen Mary, which is a majestic place that lends itself well to our educational objectives for the conference. They are able to accommodate our requests in a grandiose setting, which is sure to provide a memorable event for our attendees.”

For more information on the 6th Annual FAAC User Conference or the Driving Simulation Train the Trainer Certification Course, please contact Mike McLelland at 734-761-5836 or mikemc@faac.com.