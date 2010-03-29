FAAC Simulator Formally Accepted by California Police Commission

Deliveries Begin to Populate Police Training Centers with 108 LE-1500 Driver Simulators

ANN ARBOR, Mich.- Impressive conclusions from an empirical study of driver simulator training have lead to a large statewide procurement of simulators that California law enforcement instructors will use to produce safer drivers and advance the body of knowledge on how driver safety is taught.

The California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (CA POST) recently completed acceptance testing of the FAAC LE-1500 Advanced Driving Simulator, a high-fidelity driver simulator that faithfully replicates real vehicle features and functions, including 225-degree field of view for past-the-shoulder visual checks, radio communications, and Mobile Data Computer (MDC). Delivery and installation to the 24 regional training sites throughout the state has begun.

“The product has met or exceeded our expectations at every level. FAAC’s simulators are at the top end of current technology,” said Gary Sorg, a Senior consultant with the POST Commission. “We are very pleased with the result. Throughout the pre-production planning, production capability inspection, and production proof inspection phases, POST has enjoyed a spirit of cooperation and teamwork with all of the FAAC staff. We are dealing with a very professional staff at FAAC who took the specifications and all bid requirements very seriously.”

The LE-1500 enables driver instructors to immerse students in realistic driving scenarios, then analyze student performance and offer corrective instruction. The simulator creates real-life driving situations in a virtual environment. The virtual training world is rich and robust, with many pre-built elements, such as potholes, speedbumps, changing terrain and road surfaces, various street grid patterns, and types of communities.

“There is a tremendous partnership between FAAC and CA POST personnel to truly revolutionize law enforcement driver training,” said Kurt Flosky, FAAC Executive Vice President. “CA POST subject matter experts have provided our staff with an in-depth understanding of the essential training objectives. Working together to not only to understand what is required, but also why it is required, has allowed us to produce a purpose-built simulator that provides realistic and meaningful training to best prepare officers for the real-life situations they will face.”

This order was precipitated by the conclusions of a CA POST Driver Training Study, which validated the effectiveness of law enforcement simulators in a training curriculum. Following a competitive procurement that included a thorough product demonstration with a detailed scoring and evaluation process, the California Department of General Services (DGS) and CA POST selected FAAC’s driver training simulator based upon it receiving the highest technical score, its positive past performance reviews, and that it represented the overall best value to the state of California.

FAAC’s purpose-built simulator provides the ability to train real-life scenarios, such as:

- safely negotiating busy intersections while in pursuit,

- observing evidence being discarded through vehicle windows,

- using communication tools in a group response situation,

- using the Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) to end high-speed chases, and

- following departmental policies while in a heightened state of activity.

To read more about FAAC CA POST project, click here: www.faac.com/capostproject1.html

To read more about the CA POST simulator study, click here: www.post.ca.gov/Publications/Driver_Training_Study

