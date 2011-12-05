Fort Bragg Soldiers to Conduct Night Fire at TigerSwan Training Collaboration Center

Stedman, NC- Fort Bragg soldiers will conduct night fire training at the TigerSwan Training Collaboration Center, Stedman, NC, to enhance weapons marksmanship and survivability skills needed in a tactical environment on Dec. 5-8. The firing will begin nightly at approximately 5:30 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.

More than 30 soldiers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, will participate in a 5-Day Tactical Pistol and Carbine Course. The course will emphasize safety, awareness and surgical marksmanship.

“We look forward to the training event, but also want to let our surrounding communities know about the night firing…which is a commitment we made to the residents when we opened the range last year,” said Billy J. Buckner, Public Relations Manager. “Although the noise level should be minimal, we don’t want families or their guests to be surprised by the firing. We don’t anticipate any other night fire training to be conducted on the facility for the remainder of the year.”

The TigerSwan Training Collaboration Center (TSTCC) is a 1,000 acre learning and range complex. The TSTCC features classrooms, ranges and live-fire shoot houses to support military, law enforcement and open enrollment training courses. TigerSwan offers various military and law enforcement weapons and tactical training courses as well as open enrollment classes. Other courses include safety, first aid, CPR and AED Certification, Concealed Carry, and an all-women’s introductory pistol class. To register for classes, visit http://proshop.tigerswan.com/courseenrollment.aspx