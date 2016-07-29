Free Safe Call Now Training

FREE TRAINING - Space is limited, reserve your seat today!!! It’s here people… “Career Protection Resiliency” A Safe Call Now Health & Wellness Training Series being launched September 28th and 29th in Burien, WA.

Click here to sign up: http://i911events.com/project/career-protection-resiliency-cpr-a-safe-call-now-series-september-28-29-2016/

The Safe Call Now Training Series is a compilation of topics, subjects and nationally recognized dynamic speakers on those matters that impact the personal and professional lives of first responders and their family members nationwide. This training should be attended by all first responders, their family members, clinicians, chaplains and those that work in and around the field. You will not be disappointed.

Jay Dobyns “I’m in too Deep”, Special Agent Doug Monda “Surviving Suicide”, Captain Brian Nanavaty “Mentoring & Peer Support, Dr. Olivia Johnson “First Responder Resiliency and Ken Seeley “Living a Fulfilling Life”. A “Life changing” event hosted by the King County Sheriff’s Office, Acadia Healthcare and Intervention 911.