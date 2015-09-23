Law Enforcement Leaders Create Dynamic Growth Opportunity

In the face of current events, leadership has never been more important than it is now. A team of law enforcement professionals have come together to create a unique law enforcement training event, WINx: Inspiring Excellence in Law Enforcement, on November 18 in Lisle, Illinois, at Grounds for Hope Cafe.

WINx is a fast paced, dynamic learning experience consisting of nine presentations each of which are 18 minutes in length. In addition to the dynamic presentations there are interactive sessions before and between presentations. Each of the WINx presentations addresses an issue critical to the law enforcement profession and will challenge, engage and inspire attendees to action. This is the first year for WINx.

“Excellence is a choice. A choice to think, train and lead differently. WINx is a unique experience in law enforcement created to inspire excellence in the profession.” Brian Willis, Co- Creator of WINx and President, Winning Mind Training

WINx speakers are from around North America. Attendance will be police executives, trainers and decision makers from across the Midwest. Full information about WINx and our speakers can be found at http://www.experiencewinx.com/2015-experience/.

The list of speakers is as follows:

- Melissa Agnes, President and co-founder of Agnes + Day Inc. a Crisis Management Firm

- Mark Fallon, Director of ClubFed, LLC, retired NCIS agent

- Charles Huth, Police Sergeant and Past-President of the National Law Enforcement Training Center

- Kevin Briggs, Retired California Highway Patrol Officer and nationally reknowned speaker

- Brian Willis, CEO Winning Mind Training, retired Police Sergeant

- John Bostain, co-owner and Lead Instructor for Command Presence Training Associates

- Daniel Linskey, Retired Superintendent-in-Chief, Boston Police Department

- Jamey Gadoury, Talent management professional, West Point Graduate and retired Army Infantry Officer

- Patrick Van Horne, author of Left of Bang: How the Marine Corps’ Combat Hunter Program Can Save Your Life

“WINx is exactly what our profession needs right now. It’s time for all of us to challenge ourselves to think, lead, live, train, behave and prepare differently” Roy Bethge, Co-Creator of WINx and Deputy Police Chief and one of organizers of WINx.

Progressive organizations are partnering with WINx to demonstrate their commitment to the law enforcement profession through inspired leadership. Police1.com is WINx’s exclusive media partner. All registrants through Police1.com are offered a $20 discount when using the discount code “P120”.