National Association of Chiefs of Police and the American Police Hall of Fame introduce new specialized training for LEOs

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The National Association of Chiefs of Police and the American Police Hall of Fame are introducing new specialized training for LEOs. We are securing sponsors and leveraging our civilian training so that these classes can be given to our regional LEOs at no cost whenever possible.

Law enforcement officers: Please sign up ASAP so we have accurate participant counts.

Counter Car Jacking (April 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. $125 for civilians/$100 for LEOs): A combination civilian/LEO class that features Dave “Boon” Benton of ‘13 Hours’/Benghazi fame; Ash Hess, five-time combat deployed veteran and author of the Sig Sauer and M-4 military manuals; and Israel Matos, NRA Tactical LE instructor and combat Marine. A not-to-be-missed line-up of world-class instructors. LEO registration: Tarae@aphf.org. (Offered in partnership with Assault Counter Tactics)

FBI Agent Ed Mireles (June 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Surviving a Firefight): FBI Agent Mireles will discuss lessons learned at the 1986 "Miami Firefight," how it changed law enforcement equipment and tactics forever and how we can still learn from it today. FREE to LEOs — classroom presentation followed by tactical training with LE instructors. Sign up by emailing your name and agency to Tarae@aphf.org.

Dave "Boon" Benton (July 12 to 14 – Leadership Under Fire): Few people understand leadership under fire better than the small crew of Americans who held Islamic extremists at bay during the assault on the embassy in Benghazi, Libya in 2012. Learn from a man who was there. LEO-only July 12 presentation/live fire exercise is FREE. The July 13-14 class is discounted to LEOs. LEO registration: Tara@aphf.org.

Fred Mastison (October 11, 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Close Quarter Encounters): President of Force Options, author and expert in defensive tactics, firearms executive protection, Fred Mastison will offer an LEO-only session on Oct. 11, followed by LEO/civilian classes on Oct. 12 and 13. LEO-only session is FREE and LEOs are discounted for the Oct. 12 and 13 classes. LEO registration: Tara@aphf.org.

Simunition Training (October 22 to 24 – LEO, military and re-certification): Ask for a flyer or contact Tarae@aphf.org for a digital flyer. Note: This class is administered by Simunition trainers and is simply hosted by NACOP. There is no discount for this training.

For more information, contact Tara Dixon Engel at Tarae@aphf.org or 321-264-0911 Ext. 133.