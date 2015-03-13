New Law Enforcement Training Complex Provides Diverse Defensive Tactics & Weapons Training Environments

Open House April 2, 2015 Showcases Live Training Demos

[SEBASTIAN, FL] – RedMan Training Gear, in collaboration with training partner Team One Network, has opened a 20,000 square-foot, climate controlled warehouse facility to support cutting-edge, reality-based training for law enforcement, corrections and military personnel. This training facility provides trainers with a 3,000 square-foot simulation house with reconfigurable room components that aid in staging training scenarios. There is also, marking-cartridge range, IES laser simulator, mat area for combative ground defense training and an overhead canopy for low light training conditions.

OPEN HOUSE EXCLUSIVELY FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT PERSONEL AND THE MEDIA:

April 2, 2015 from 9 a.m. – 4:15 pm

10045 102nd Terrace, Sebastian, FL.

The Open House is free, with lunch provided, but registration is required.

Visit http://www.redmantraining.com/open-house-registration to register.

“Many law enforcement departments lack a place to do realistic scenario-based training and this facility is designed specifically to give trainers new options in their program,” says John Meyer, President of Team One Network. “Here, trainers can bring their officers and safely take them through a variety of tactical exercises, setting up different training environments they might not be able to create at their own facility,” adds Meyer.

With departments across the nation under fire by the public, media and public officials for perceived improper use of force or questionable training standards, departments are challenged to maintain relevant training programs and ensure officers are ready for split-second decisions on duty. RedMan, with 30 years of experience providing protective defensive tactics training equipment, and Team One Network, a leader of cutting-edge law enforcement training programs, together host Use of Force Instructor Certification courses, as well as other law enforcement and military training programs around the country.

“Our vision for the training center is to give the law enforcement community access to the facilities and equipment they need to keep their training programs active and using the most current strategies and tools that best prepare officers for duty,” says Meyer. “With proper training, officers keep the public safe AND get themselves home safe.”

Many of the leading law enforcement companies have provided equipment that makes this training center a comprehensive, state-of-the-art facility. This includes dynamic entry tools, notta-line furniture, practice distraction devices, simulators, breaching doors, bobber targets, tactical hand held and gun mounted lights, and RedMan protective training gear.

Visit http://www.redmantraining.com/blog/redman-training-center-open-house-on-april-2 for more information and to download the Open House Agenda.

To attend, register here: http://www.redmantraining.com/open-house-registration

ABOUT REDMAN

For more than 30 years, RedMan Training Gear has been the leader in innovative training gear for law enforcement and corrections. Beginning with a request for durable trauma protection that would allow more realistic full force instruction from the Secret Service in1984, RedMan changed the landscape of training by providing the methodologies and innovative gear that allowed departments to conduct defensive tactics and weapons defense training. RedMan gear is light, flexible, and sanitizable, providing blunt trauma protection in dynamic simulation training – now a standard practice in preparation for law enforcement and corrections duty. With the partnership of leading trainers and other industry experts, RedMan continues to develop innovative programs and equipment that will enable today’s Law enforcement professionals to stay one step ahead. For more information visit redmangear.com.

ABOUT JOHN MEYER

John is President of Team One Network, LLC a company established to test, evaluate, train and market various manufacturers’ products to the Law Enforcement community as related to officer survival. John spent 15 years with Heckler & Koch, Inc., ultimately rising to the position of Vice President of Sales and International Training. John led a team of instructors that pioneered the integration of formalized training doctrine with practical field experience. These cutting edge, realistic tactical training courses have become an industry standard. John was a Lieutenant with the DOD Police, where he served as a special reaction team leader and is a past President of FOP Middle Forge Lodge 100. He is Vice President of the International Association of Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors (IALEFI) a member of the Policeone.com Advisory Board and a member of the Police Magazine Advisory Board. For more information visit teamonenetwork.com.