Phoenix Convention Center to Host Southwest Police & Fire Expo, October 14-15

The Southwest Police & Fire Expo has contracted with the Phoenix Convention Center to hold its annual Expo. To be held Oct. 14-15, 2011, the Southwest Police & Fire Expo is open to public safety, fire and EMS professionals only.

Held over two days, the Expo provides training to attendees at no cost, provides a state-of-the-art exhibit floor and provides ample networking opportunities for both attendees and exhibitors.

The Southwest Police & Fire Expo will also hold trade events in Albuquerque, New Mexico in Feb. 2012, in Arlington, TX in April, 2012 and in Portland, OR in July, 2012.

For more information visit our website at www.swpfe.com or contact Karen Erkelens at 602-568-5152.