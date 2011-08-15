PoliceOne.com Announces Partnership with PoliceTraining.net

San Francisco – Police1.com, the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, today announced that it is partnering with PoliceTraining.net, the most visited police training site on the Internet, to power an expanded law enforcement training calendar with listings for events covering a broad range of police topics.

The goal of this partnership is to give training providers more exposure and help law enforcement trainers reach the largest amount of potential students possible. The expanded training course calendar will be featured on both Police1 and PoliceTraining.net, and will feature a streamlined submission process that will yield improved results, as agencies, associations, individuals and training managers will only need to submit their classes once while still receiving exposure on both sites.

In addition to presence in the jointly hosted training calendar, providers will now receive:



Exposure on PoliceTraining.net, PoliceTraining.net’s network of partner sites and Police1

Promotion on over 100 top law enforcement websites ( view the list

A new sign-up process making class posting simple

“In our continuing effort to bring Police1 members training information of the highest quality, we are thrilled to partner with a company that can help us expand our reach and better manage our training calendar. Through our combined efforts, we hope to provide law enforcement with the most comprehensive training calendar available online,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Police1.com.

PoliceTraining.net was originally created as a single, authoritative destination for law enforcement officers to find classes being offered nationwide. Clayton Searle, a retired Los Angeles Police Detective, founded the site with the idea of using the internet to provide timely and accurate information about police seminars, conferences, continuing education and training events.

“We are excited to partner with Police1 to expand our ability to reach an even broader segment of the police community with critical training event information,” said Clay Searle.

For more information on the law enforcement training calendars, visit PoliceTraining.net or post a new training seminar at www.police1.com/training/events/submit/.

About Police1.com

With more than 300,000 registered members, Police1.com is the leading law enforcement website in the country. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers stay safe on the streets and more effectively protect their communities. Police1 is the only site to confirm the law enforcement status of all members, creating a trusted and safe community for the exchange and discussion of key law enforcement issues, including breaking news, top products and important officer safety strategies.

About PoliceTraining.net

PoliceTraining.net is dedicated to providing the most complete listing of law enforcement classes and seminars available. We provide timely and accurate information about police seminars, conferences, continuing education and training events. We utilize the power of the Internet to reach a large audience of law enforcement professionals seeking training.