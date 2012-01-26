RDM Global Associates Announces Additional Training Courses

RDM Global Associates is proud to announce the addition of several Training Courses to their already extensive offerings. We now provide First-Line Supervision (8 – 40 hour classes), Leadership Ethics and Principles, Modern Communication for Law Enforcement (with interactive video scenarios), and Internet Predator Investigation courses. These courses are all taught by current and recently retired Law Enforcement professionals with a minimum of 10 years in their specific specialty and hundreds of hours of instruction experience. Additional courses available include Active Assailant (Train the Trainer), Multiple Assailant Counter Terrorism Action Capabilities (Train the Trainer), Interview and Interrogation for Patrol Officers, Risk Management, Use of Force for Patrol and Corrections, Legal Issues, Taser, Defensive Tactics, Firearms (Handgun, Rifle, Shotgun and Subgun) and Range Technician Certification. Please visit us at www.rdmga.com for full details.