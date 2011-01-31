Registration is open for the Technology Institute for Rural Law Enforcement

Registration is open! Apply by February 8, 2011 to attend the next Technology Institute for Rural Law Enforcement,

May 1–6, 2011

Annapolis, Maryland

The National Institute of Justice’s (NIJ), Small, Rural, Tribal & Border Regional Center is sponsoring a Rural Law Enforcement Technology Institute. This technology institute will be held May 1-6, 2011, in Annapolis, Maryland and is targeted/designed for the command staff/supervisory personnel of small, rural, tribal and border law enforcement agencies containing fewer than 50 sworn officers. Law enforcement personnel will learn about and discuss technology initiatives and issues affecting the small, rural, tribal and border law enforcement community. Participants will receive information and assistance on existing and developing technologies, work through problems relating to technology implementation, and exchange technology lessons learned that are important to the small, rural, tribal and border law enforcement community.

Costs and Attendance

There is no registration cost and all travel, food and lodging expenses are paid. However, only 35 individuals will be selected to attend. Previous attendees of the NIJ Rural Law Enforcement Technology Institute or the NIJ Technology Institutes for Law Enforcement or Corrections are not eligible to attend.

To apply, visit www.rleti.org.

As part of the program, participants are required to give a brief (no more than 15 minutes) PowerPoint presentation on a technology issue that their department has encountered or is in the process of implementing (e.g., implementation of a crime mapping program, new communications system or automated booking station). The presentation can be either on issues to be dealt with or a lessons-learned format, depending on whether the program has been completed, and must be submitted with the application.

Contact Information

For additional information, please contact Darian Williams, Project Manager, Small, Rural, Tribal & Border Regional Center at (866) 787-2553 or e-mail: dwilliams@srtbrc.org or kellis@srtbrc.org