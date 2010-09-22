Safariland Training Group Announces 2010 National Training Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Florida – Safariland™ Training Group, is pleased to announce its 2010 National Conference, November 1 - 4, 2010, near New Orleans. Formerly known as the Less Lethal conference and the Monadnock training conference, the program has been expanded to include a new line of lecture-based classes geared toward supervisors and investigators, as well as more specialized courses based on the demand for new training in the law enforcement industry.

Safariland will combine its traditional and most popular courses with a new line of options including:

•Patrol Rifle and Patrol Shield

•Crime Scene Investigation

•Crowd Management

•Startle Response to an Ambush

New lecture-based classes were created by request from officers across the country.

•Leadership and Command for Patrol Supervisors

•High-risk Warrant Planning for Team Leaders and Supervisors

•Critical Incident Command

•Homicide Investigations

Small group instruction and daily interaction are the hallmarks of each class. Safariland Training Group Instructors guide attendees through the programs with personalized attention and support. The courses have been developed with the experience of the Training Group’s Instructors and the expertise behind Safariland’s product brands, such as Monadnock®,

Defense Technology®, Protech® and Forensics Source®.

“We’ve geared the conference towards the ever–changing needs of the police community,” said Sandy Wall, Safariland’s Director of Training. “Our focus is to offer courses that are unique and challenging with personalized attention and hands-on instruction.”

Being held at the Crowne Point Plaza Hotel in Kenner, Louisiana, only 20 minutes from downtown New Orleans, there is a special discount rate for rooms of $79 per night. Safariland has significantly discounted many of this year’s conference rates to accommodate agencies that have experienced budget cuts.

For convenience, Safariland offers an on line registration for the conference this year. Go to www.regonline.com/safarilandconference to sign up your agency or as an individual.

Visit www.safariland.com/training for a preview of the conference schedule and to download a brochure.

About Safariland

Safariland, LLC is a premier provider of law enforcement and security products and services, delivering a full-range of customer-specific solutions. Offering many of the world’s most recognizable branded products in the public safety market, Safariland is committed to saving lives. For more information about Safariland and its body armor products, as well as information on the new NIJ-06 standard, please visit www.safariland.com.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems is a global defense, security and aerospace company with approximately 107,000 employees worldwide. The Company delivers a full range of products and services for air, land and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions and customer support services. In 2009 BAE Systems reported sales of £22.4 billion (US$ 36.2 billion).