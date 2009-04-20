SniperWeek West 2009 Moves to Arizona

Lake Havasu City, AZ – Snipercraft and the Lake Havasu City, AZ Police Department proudly present the latest edition of SniperWeek West. This is the largest, and longest running police sniper training event of its kind anywhere in the nation.

SniperWeek West will be held in Lake Havasu City, AZ, October 1 – 4.

The SWAT/Sniper Seminar will take place October 1 & 2. Conference content addresses topics and issues of interest to police snipers, team leaders, negotiators and administrators. Presentations will include incident debriefings and technical information.

The Snipercraft Challenge follows on October 3 & 4. Recognized as “The Olympics of Police Sniping,” this is a competitive sniper training event without equal. This is not a contest, or a world championship. Any sniper seeking to gauge his readiness to operate in the real world of tactical deployments should stop here first.

The emphasis is on training. The Snipercraft Challenge is a unique course, designed by and for police snipers. Using actual sniper incidents as the model, each phase incorporates documented realism. The result is a practical series of intense live-fire exercises, set up to test your fitness, equipment, teamwork, problem-solving, communication skills, ability to perform under a variety of stressors - and your marksmanship. Exactly like the next time the pager goes off. This is an opportunity to validate your preparation.

Cost for the event is $150 for the Seminar, $150 for the Challenge, and $270 for all four days.

Complete details and registration information can be found on our website, www.snipercraft.org. Call 863-385-7835 if you have any questions. We suggest you register early, as space is limited. Participation is limited to law enforcement, corrections and military personnel only.

SniperWeek West is sponsored by Accuracy International