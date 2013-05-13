The Critical Incident Negotiations Level II Class by Global Police Solutions

Course Duration: 40 hours

Max. Number of Students: 25

Instructional Setting: Classroom

Instructor: James C. Lilley, SC State Certified Police Instructor, Certified ICITAP Master Instructor, HCPD C.I.N.T Commander - 1998-2007, Forming Council Member of the National Council of Negotiation Associations

COURSE DESCRIPTION:

This course is designed to ensure a quality presentation of advanced critical incident negotiation skills training for hostage and barricaded suicide negotiation teams, with an emphasis on advanced communication, active listening, and effective questioning techniques. Completion of an approved Critical Incident Negotiations Level I course is a prerequisite to this Level II course.

Topics Include:

• Tactical Team use of a Tactical Negotiator

• Active Listening Skills II

• Advanced Communication Techniques-"Effective Questioning”

• The Power of Persuasion

• Designing the Team Intell Board

• The Barricaded Suicide Call-PTSD Subject

• Mental Disorders and Negotiations II

• Negotiating with a “Jumper”

• Negotiating in a School Setting

• Negotiating in a Corrections Setting

• Supervising and Managing the Team

• Stress Management Before and After the Incident

• Case Studies

• Students will have three full days of working as a team, experiencing the duties of each team member, while honing their skills in real life practical exercises





INSTRUCTIONAL GOAL:

This course is designed to provide the active critical incident negotiator with the advanced skills, techniques and concepts needed to bring about a peaceful resolution to a critical incident. At the end of this course, the negotiator will have demonstrated the role of each team member through practical exercises, as well as perform the functions of supervising and managing a negotiations team. This course is also designed to instruct Primary negotiators in the use of various questioning techniques to elicit root causes of the critical incident. Effective questioning and communication is the key to active negotiations. An understanding as well as practical knowledge of these concepts and skills is fundamental for critical incident negotiation teams to be successful in bringing about a peaceful resolution to the critical incidents they will encounter.

