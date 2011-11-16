The PoliceOne Academy Receives Approval by the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards

SAN FRANCISCO – Police1.com, the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, has announced that the Police1 Academy, a comprehensive online training video library for law enforcement agencies, is now an approved Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) criminal justice training provider.

The Police1 Academy is currently offering 15 one-hour suggested courses available on the MCOLES Network. Departments can complete the SUR Form for out-of-state training to request 302 P.A. training funds. More information can be found on the MCOLES website: http://michigan.gov/mcoles.

The Police1 Academy, which launched in January 2011, now serves more than 100 departments nationwide and is certified by the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET), Nevada Peace Officer Standards & Training, North Carolina Criminal Justice Education & Training Standards Commission, South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Tennessee Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission, and recognized as online optional retraining by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and eLearning standards with the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board (LETB). It is operated in partnership with Calibre Press, the leading provider of law enforcement training in the country.

With more than 425 high-definition training videos from leading law enforcement experts, the Police1 Academy offers law enforcement agencies verifiable, cost-effective access to top-quality training for an annual subscription based on the number of sworn law enforcement officers in the agency. In addition, non-sworn employees, including dispatch may access at no additional cost at the discretion of the department. All 425 training videos are accompanied by detailed lesson plans, covering topics ranging from defensive tactics to leadership and three to five new videos are produced and added to the library weekly.

“We believe that in working together with the Police1 Academy, the MCOLES Information and Tracking Network will better serve as a criminal justice training provider,” said David Lee, Manager of Licensing Services at MCOLES. “We can now offer Michigan law enforcement officers another means of acquiring their required training hours and a more efficient way of tracking training records.”

Submit a request online or call (800) 323-0037 to get free preview access to the Police1 Academy for your department. To learn more about Police1 Academy, visit http://www.PoliceOne.com/Academy.

To inquire about approval in your state, contact Nicole Forzano at (415) 962-8341.

About Police1 Academy

