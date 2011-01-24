The Response Network Adds LMS Administrative Controls To Its Policecommunity.net Training Portal

Hanover, New Hampshire— Reinforcing its commitment to constantly set the standard for law enforcement and public safety in-service online training, The Response Network today introduced an enhanced Learning Management System platform (LMS) for its PoliceCommunity.net online training portal. The new custom LMS platform features administrative controls that allow POSTS, agencies, and colleges to integrate national best practices in in-service courses to local agency policies/directives in one integrated solution that provides for completely customizable training solutions.

According to Bradley J. Naples, President & CEO of The Response Network, the new custom LMS will provide the only in-service online training solution that provides for the integration of national best-practices with a local agency’s specific policies and directives. “One year ago, The Response Network (TRN) made history with the launch of the world’s first totally integrated online training solution for the global law enforcement community. Since then we have achieved a number of critical goals, among them being approaching 10,000 subscribers, receiving the support of both major city and rural law enforcement departments and public- safety agencies, and, importantly, the endorsement of IACP, APCO, and the F.B.I. National Academy Associates (FBINAA).

“We believe we have successfully demonstrated the value of the portal in our initial proof-of-concept period, and we are now ready to take it to the next level of performance for our customers,” explained Naples. “Working with our law enforcement agency partners and our subscribers, we have succeeded in integrating a new level of customization and ease-of-use into our solution that allows every agency to integrate our general course titles with their specific policy and directive requirements in a way that allows administrators to automatically manage the progress of each officer taking our training courses.”

Training is constant, required, and makes a difference, Naples emphasized. “The question is how to best maintain the levels of readiness required in today’s world with increasingly limited training budgets, reduced headcount but with civilian leaders still demanding the same level of police performance. Working in close collaboration with our law enforcement and public safety partners, national and local subject matter experts, state POSTS and training officials, we strive to deliver the best quality self-paced distance learning training all at one low price. For only $74.95 per user per year, a subscriber can access any and all courses regardless of the number of courses available during their year of subscription. Courses will provide assessments and automatic updates to superiors and training directors.”

According to Naples, www.policecommunity.net currently offers nine general subject domain courses, with three more courses scheduled to come online before the end of this calendar year, and an additional ten courses now in-progress. The current nine courses are:

1. Emotional Intelligence for Law Enforcement

2. Community Policing/Customer Service

3. Use of Force

4. Domestic Violence

5. Active Shooter for Public Safety

6. Becoming An Exemplary Peace Officer/Applied Ethics

7. Bloodborne Pathogens

8. Avoiding Ethnic and Sexual Harassment

9. Mental Health for Law Enforcement

All of these general courses can be customized to meet the needs of each subscriber, from major city agencies to rural law enforcement POSTS, and integrated with all local policies and directives. No other online training solution provides for this complete integration of national subjects with local directives in a solution that can be administered and tracked by the subscribing agency.

Over the last year, large and small law enforcement agencies have endorsed the policecommunity.net training concept, including the Metropolitan Detroit, Michigan Police Department, the Virginia Beach, Virginia Police Department, the Newport News, Virginia Police Department, the Jacksonville, Florida Sheriff’s Office, the Saint Augustine, Florida Police Department, the Saint John’s Sheriff’s Department, the Clayton, Ohio Police Department, the Park Ridge, Illinois Police Department, the Aberdeen, South Dakota Police Department, Ocean City, Delaware Police Department, the Story County Sheriff’s Department in Ames, Iowa, and the Lincoln, New Hampshire Police Department among others.

PoliceCommunity.net is owned and operated by The Response Network Inc. The Response Network’s mission is to develop and deliver to law enforcement and public safety professionals a complete curriculum of educational courseware that meets their needs for everything from In-Service training to degree granting programs. For general information, please e-mail pcn@policecommunity.net. Please provide your contact information so we can respond to your inquiry. You may also call us toll free at 1-877-288-0451.