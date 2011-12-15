U.S. Department of Justice Announces New Online Financial Grants Management Training Program

Washington, DC -- The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is pleased to announce the availability of a new online Financial Grants Management training program. This training is designed for individuals responsible for the financial administration of discretionary and/or formula grants awarded from Federal grant programs administered by various bureaus and offices at DOJ including:

· Office of Justice Programs (OJP)

· Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS)

· Office on Violence Against Women (OVW)

This training consists of 24 modules and emphasizes the basics of Federal financial grants management. This training is available and free of charge to all COPS grantees with a current COPS grant and/or cooperative agreement.

If you are currently involved with the financial administration of a COPS award and would like to access this training, please visit the OJP website at Office of Justice Programs: Training and Technical Assistance to enter the training. Once you’ve accessed the training website, select the “General Information” tab to learn more about the course and decide if this is the right training option for you. When you are ready to register for the course, please have your organization’s vendor identification number available as well as a valid and current COPS grant number.

For problems with registering for this training, please contact the OCFO Customer Service Center at 1.800.458.0786 or email ask.ocfo@usdoj.gov. For all other questions regarding your COPS grant, please contact the COPS Office Response Center at 800.421.6770 or email askCopsRC@usdoj.gov.