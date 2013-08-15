White Plains, NY Contracts with CDI for Parking Enforcement

White Plains is one of the largest cities in Westchester County, NY where officials take parking enforcement very seriously.

Objective:

The City of White Plains, NY contracted with CDI in 1999 when officials realized that parking violators often didn’t pay. Like most cities, White Plains did not have a way to easily obtain names and addresses for violators in the 50 states. So officials decided to work with a vendor who could provide this information.

As with all clients, White Plains needed a comprehensive plan for reaching out to delinquent violators. CDI provided handheld devices that would allow for the tracking of scofflaws and tow-eligible vehicles. CDI also began tracking down violators through our direct DMV access program. A delinquent notice schedule was immediately put into effect- one of the simplest ways to encourage payment is to notify violators that payment is due.

Results:

The results speak for themselves. The City has benefited from incredibly high collection rates each year, consistently over 90%, since contracting with CDI. There has been a dramatic increase in revenue generated by parking ticket collections.