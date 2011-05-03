TigerSwan Sportsman’s Range Opens for Public Recreational Shooting

Apex, NC- TigerSwan will open its Sportsman’s Range for public recreational shooting on May 7th and 8th at the TigerSwan Training Collaboration Center (TSTCC) in Steadman, NC.

“This is a great chance for hunter’s, recreational shooters, and people interested in learning firearms safety to do so in a safe manner on a range that is built and operated in accordance with local and state environmental and safety regulations,” said Brian Searcy, chief operating officer and president. “We are excited to make this range available to the general public and believe users will have a wonderful shooting experience at our facility. Our intent is to open the range for recreational shooting on weekends.

Saturday range firing begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. Firing on Sunday will begin at noon and end at 5 p.m. The range offers 25 pistol and rifle firing points with overhead cover, benches and portable target stands which can be placed from three to 100 meters.

Shooters must present a photo identification to sign up for range use. Pre-registration is not required.

Interested shooters should report to the Pro Shop at the TSTCC (NC Highway 210/Doe Hill Road) where they can sign-up and pay for range use. The price is $10.00 per hour. Shooters can rent firearms and purchase ammunition, targets and accessories at the Pro Shop on site. The Pro Shop will sell drinks and snacks throughout the day. Accepted payments are cash, credit, or debit.

For questions about recreational shooting, shooters should send an email to info@tigerswan.com or call the TigerSwan Training Section at (910) 439-8348.

Media interested in covering recreational shooting should contact Billy Buckner, TigerSwan Public Relations Manager (PRM), at 910-249-5076 or 910-802-7110 or b.buckner@tigerswan.com.