FAAC Launches Driver Training Certification Course

FAAC Incorporated is hosting an industry wide certification course for instructors of driver training simulation, which is believed to be the first of its kind in the field.

This 8-hour course will provide hands-on training and teach instructors new to simulation training proper techniques and best practices/teaching methodologies used with driving training simulation (DTS).

The certification course is designed for any instructor who uses a simulator to teach safe and defensive driving skills in the public safety, emergency response, and transit industries. The course will contain lessons on:

• Scenario management

• Student development

• De-briefing strategies

• Acclimation techniques

• Course design

“By offering a certification for this course we are creating a standard of simulator knowledge and experience for instructors that we feel is necessary to get the most from a simulator training system,” said Chuck Deakins, course instructor and FAAC Public Safety Specialist. “This course gets everyone on the same page as far as preparing students for training, effective training techniques, and reviewing the student’s efforts.

The course, scheduled for Oct. 11 in Long Beach, CA, kicks off FAAC’s 6th Annual User Conference (Oct. 12-14 aboard the Queen Mary). The conference consists of three days of best practice presentations, hands-on workshops, question-and-answer sessions, cross-training on different types of DTS products, and opportunities to share with and learn from other instructors from various industries.

FAAC has opened the certification course to all DTS instructors in the spirit of creating a baseline of knowledge and experience across the industry, said David Bouwkamp, Executive Director for Commercial Vehicle Business Development.

To request more information on the course, please go here: http://faac.com/contactform.html

For more information on FAAC, go here: www.faac.com