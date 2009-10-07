AIS Showcasing Latest Products at Milipol 2009

Leading shooting range and military training facilities designer Advanced Interactive Systems (AIS) will be showcasing its latest range of simulation and training systems at Milipol 2009 in Paris. Products on display will include the PRISim simulation system along with scale models of AIS’ Quick Range ™ facilities. AIS will also be showcasing their new Modular Bullet Trap which has already been installed in several UK and German locations to much acclaim.

AIS will be present at Milipol 2009 from the 17th to the 20th November at stand 13B068.

