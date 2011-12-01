FAAC Maintains Exclusive Sponsorship of Grant Assistance Program

FAAC Incorporated is maintaining its position as the exclusive sponsor of the PoliceGrantsHelp and FireGrantsHelp grant assistance programs, continuing its commitment to the public safety and emergency response markets it serves.

In today’s tough economic environment, dollars are scarce and many city and county budgets are being cut and large capital expenditures are being postponed or eliminated. The amount of grant dollars and stimulus funding – both federal and private – available for police, fire, and EMS has remained strong, yet many departments are unfamiliar with the grant process and lack the knowledge or resources to successfully apply for grants.

To assist the effort of matching the needs of the industry with the proper funding avenues, FAAC is financially underwriting a grant assistance program managed by FireRescue1, Police1, and EMS1 websites to assist those interested in purchasing driver training simulation. This financial initiative is part of the FAAC Customer for Life Philosophy to give back and be a partner in the industry that serves us all so well.

“The grant assistance program is our way to reach out and support the hard-working professionals who want to improve their driver training programs,” said David Bouwkamp, Executive Director of Business Development. “This assistance gives departments who otherwise would not be able to fund a simulator system the ability to get into the running for grant dollars and possibly be awarded funding.

Law enforcement agencies interested in obtaining grant location assistance can visit the website here: http://www.policegrantshelp.com/company-page/FAAC/

Fire departments interested in obtaining grant location assistance can visit the website here: http://www.firegrantshelp.com/company-page/FAAC/

EMS departments interested in obtaining grant location assistance can visit the website here: http://www.emsgrantshelp.com/company-page/FAAC/

Those interested in receiving assistance locating appropriate grant sources simply can go to the websites above and fill out a form that asks for basic information plus how you intend to use the driver training simulator, amount of grant assistance requested, and staffing profile.

For more information on FAAC products and services, contact Bill Martin at 734-761-5836.

For more information on FAAC and its industry leading products, click here: www.faac.com