Gamber-Johnson Announces a New Docking Station for the Getac V110 Computer

Stevens Point, WI - Gamber-Johnson, an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounting, announces a new vehicle docking station designed for the Getac V110 fully rugged convertible computer.

Gamber-Johnson is proud to add the Getac V110 vehicle docking station to its growing line of Getac docking stations; Gamber-Johnson is currently taking orders and will start shipping the V110 docking station in mid-March 2014.

The Getac V110 vehicle docking station is designed and tested to rugged environmental standards and has passed MIL-STD-810G shock/vibration testing and will be crash tested to SAE J1455 Standard. The docking station has also gone through extensive cycle testing on the latch and docking mechanisms to ensure it will hold up to the daily rigors seen in public safety, utility, and service /delivery.

The Getac V110 docking station is designed to be used in both the traditional laptop orientation or can be mounted vertically to accommodate the tablet orientation. A push button latch makes docking and undocking the computer easy; the keyed lock provides added security for theft deterrence. Forward facing ports allow for low mounting capability, minimal cable strain and minimal swivel resistance. The V110 dock provides Ethernet, USB, Serial, VGA, HDMI and headphone/microphone port replication and is available with optional triple antenna pass-through for WWAN/WLAN/GPS access. The V110 dock comes standard with a screen support and Gamber-Johnson’s three-year limited warranty.

The V110 docking station attaches to any existing Gamber-Johnson Motion Attachment; Gamber-Johnson offers a full line of Vehicle Bases, Poles, and Motion Attachments to complete the mounting system.

Below is a list of the Getac V110 Dock part numbers:

Availability for the New Getac V110 Dock: Mid-March