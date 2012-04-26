Gamber-Johnson Introduces Solution for Ford Utility Police Interceptor

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – Gamber-Johnson, an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounting solutions introduces a new vehicle specific console box designed specifically for the 2012-2013 Ford Utility Police Interceptor (PI).

Key product components of the Ford Utility PI Console Box include:

• Vehicle specific console box attaches right to vehicle without a need for a leg kit or top plate.

• Six fasteners for mounting the console box allows for quick installation.

• Removable top plate and center brace for ease of radio installation and wiring routing.

• Top mounting platform allows computer to be mounted offset towards the passenger side.

• Vertical, angled section accommodates 6” of mounting space and is designed to house full size radios.

• Horizontal, low profile section accommodates 7” of mounting space with an internal cup holder (11.5” without an internal cup holder) and is designed to house radio control heads and accessories.

• 12 Volt plug insert (located on passenger side).

• Box will ship fully assembled.

• Heavy gauge steel, fully welded for long-term durability.

• There are two versions of the Ford Utility PI Console Box. Both include standard faceplates (full faceplates sold separately) and filler panels. One version of the console also comes with an armrest and internal dual cup holders (Item No. 7160-0411) and the other version is just the console box (Item No. 7160-0412).

• Can be used with a passenger side vehicle base solution (Item No. 7160-0350).

About Gamber-Johnson

In business since 1954, Gamber-Johnson is the undisputed market leader of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounts and a member of the Leggett & Platt Commercial Vehicle Products (CVP) Group. Customers of all sizes – state and local governments, transportation, field service organizations, and mobile professionals – rely on Gamber-Johnson’s vehicle mounting systems and docking stations on a daily basis and associate the Gamber-Johnson name and products with quality, safety and reliability. As a result, Gamber-Johnson vehicle mounting systems are installed in thousands of fleets worldwide. For a more in-depth look at Gamber-Johnson’s full line of mounting system solutions, visit Gamber-Johnson’s web site at www.gamberjohnson.com.