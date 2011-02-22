Gamber-Johnson Introduces the New Dodge Charger Full Console Box

Stevens Point, WI – Gamber-Johnson, an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounting solutions, introduces a new full console box designed specifically for the 2011 Dodge Charger.

The new console box is a low profile, no-drill vehicle specific console box. The console box attaches directly the Dodge Charger Police Package, without the need to order a separate top plate or vehicle leg kit and ships fully assembled. The molded dash filler panels finish the console box giving it a sleek appearance that blends in with the car’s aesthetics. The top mounting platform allows a computer to be center mounted or offset towards the passenger side. A passenger side vehicle base can also be used to further offset a computer.

Gamber-Johnson Product Manager, Tom O’Brien explains, “When designing the Dodge Charger Vehicle Specific Console Box, we wanted to maximize the space in the cabin of the vehicle and securely mount everything that the officer needs in the console to efficiently do their job. The low profile design allows the officer the ability to egress the vehicle in an emergency situation.”

Key product components of the Dodge Charger Full Console Box include:

• Removable top plate and center brace for ease of radio installation and wiring routing.

• Five fasteners for mounting the console box allows for quick installation.

• Vertical, angled section accommodates 6” of mounting space and is designed to house full size radios.

• Horizontal, low profile section accommodates 13.5” of mounting space without an internal cup holder (9” with an internal cup holder) and is designed to house radio control heads and accessories.

• Total of five, 12 Volt knock-outs are designed into the console box (4 on the back and 1 on the driver side). Ability to relocate the vehicles MP3 and USB inputs from the stock console using the knock-outs on the passenger side of the console box.

• Box will ship fully assembled (except for the dash filler panels, which are mounted on-site).

• Heavy gauge steel, fully welded for long-term durability.

• There are two versions of the Dodge Charger Full Console Box. Both include all faceplates and filler panels. One version of the console also comes with an armrest and internal dual cup holders (Item No. 7160-0327) and the other version is just the console box (Item No. 7160-0326).

About Gamber-Johnson

In business since 1954, Gamber-Johnson is the undisputed market leader of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounts (Mobile Device Accessories: Global Market Demand Analysis, VDC, June, 2007), and a member of the Leggett & Platt Commercial Vehicle Products (CVP) Group. Customers of all sizes – state and local governments, transportation, field service organizations, and mobile professionals – rely on Gamber-Johnson’s vehicle mounting systems and docking stations on a daily basis and associate the Gamber-Johnson name and products with quality, safety and reliability. As a result, Gamber-Johnson vehicle mounting systems are installed in thousands of fleets worldwide.