Gamber-Johnson Introduces the New NotePad V - Universal Computer Cradle

Stevens Point, WI – Gamber-Johnson, an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounting solutions announces the release of anew Universal Computer Cradle, the NotePad™ V — a rugged mounting cradle for most of the computers currently in the marketplace today.

The NotePad™ V is the next version of universal computer cradles in a long line of industry proven cradles from Gamber-Johnson. Dating back to the original release of the NotePad™ in 1995, Gamber-Johnson’s NotePad™ product line has stood for product quality, innovation and safety. Each new version builds upon Gamber-Johnson’s best and makes it even better.

“During the design phase of the New Notepad™ V we kept five crucial areas of importance in mind: Security, Function, Safety, Aesthetics and Installation,” notes Tom O’Brien, Product Manager, Gamber-Johnson. “Using each of the five crucial areas as guidelines we were able to improve upon our current NotePad™ IV cradle design and still keep the features that had made the NotePad™ series so popular. In the last 13 years over Gamber-Johnson has deployed over 72,000 cradles in the field.”

The result is a NotePad™ V Universal Computer Cradle with added:

• Security

• Special “flanged” side clips provide for superior strength – computers cannot be removed by bending the side clip.

• New heavy duty keyed lock securely closes chassis when activated.

• Computer is supported on all sides by strengthened clip design.

• Function

Using the same quick and easy size adjustment feature from the NotePad™ III and IV series, the NotePad™ V cradle can easily adjust to computers: • Widths from 10.62” to 16.5”.

• Thickness up to 1.50”

• Depths from 9.00” to 12.38”

• T-molded polycarbonate covers hold clips in place during installation for easy height adjustment.

• Reversible front and back supports adjust to accommodate narrower computers and net books

• Sliding mounting plates on the underside of the cradle make mounting easy and allow for multiple offset options in the vehicle.

• All restraints are adjusted by using one tool.

• Easy in and easy out ease of use.

• The chassis surface provides a level clamping surface for the computer and prevents it from rocking in the cradle and keeps it in place even on the roughest terrain.

• Safety

• Gusseted rear support brackets allow for added restraint.



• No catch points, no pinch points and no sharp corners



• Tested and passed MIL STD 810G, Method 514.6, Category 24 for one hour in each axis



• Lock and slide mechanism is cycle tested for 10,000 cycles



• Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) 30 MPH front and side impact tested and passed

• Aesthetics – The smooth surface of the anodized aluminum finish, rounded edges and sleek design enhance user comfort and safety.

• Installation – Simple, one-handed operation for inserting and removing the computer from the cradle. The computer set-up is efficient and can be done in five minutes or less. Once installed there is no need to remove the cradle if you switch computers. Adjustments are done quickly and effortlessly.

Designed with the user in mind, Gamber-Johnson made its popular NotePad™ IV even better, stronger and safer giving you the confidence that the cradle will meet the demands of the mobile environment and your computer will stay in place. NotePad™ V – Gamber-Johnson’s best – even better.

For a more in-depth look at Gamber-Johnson’s full line of mounting system solutions, visit Gamber-Johnson’s web site at www.gamberjohnson.com.

About Gamber-Johnson. In business since 1954, Gamber-Johnson is the undisputed market leader of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounts (Mobile Device Accessories: Global Market Demand Analysis, VDC, June, 2007), and a member of the Leggett & Platt Commercial Vehicle Products (CVP) Group. Customers of all sizes – state and local governments, transportation, field service organizations, and mobile professionals – rely on Gamber-Johnson’s vehicle mounting systems and docking stations on a daily basis and associate the Gamber-Johnson name and products with quality, safety and reliability. As a result, Gamber-Johnson vehicle mounting systems are installed in thousands of fleets worldwide. www.gamberjohnson.com.