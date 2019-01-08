Gamber Johnson receives distinguished 2018 manufacturing excellence award

Gamber-Johnson has been named the recipient of the distinguished 2018 Manufacturing Excellence Award - Small to Medium Manufacturer Category (less than 300 employees) by the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce. Award selection criteria included demonstrating exemplary contributions in the areas of operations, innovation, workplace culture, quality jobs, and more.

STEVEN’S POINT, Wis.– Gamber-Johnson, a leading supplier of rugged mounting systems for fleet vehicles, public safety vehicles, forklifts, and other mobility applications, announced today that it has been named the recipient of the distinguished 2018 Manufacturing Excellence Award - Small to Medium Manufacturer Category (less than 300 employees) by the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce. Six finalists were named in September 2018 for the third annual Manufacturing Excellence Awards with selection criteria for the award requiring candidates demonstrate excellence in growing the region’s economy, operations, innovation, workplace culture, quality jobs, and supply chain management.

“We are grateful for the abundance of resources that enable manufacturers to thrive in this region, and on behalf of our team, we’re honored to accept the manufacturing excellence award from the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce,” said Brian Wagner, President and CEO of Gamber-Johnson. “It is a greatly appreciated recognition for our associates and supply chain partners, without whom this award would not have been possible.”

The 2018 Manufacturing Excellence Award event was keynoted by Congressman Sean Duffy and a celebration in recognition of Wisconsin Manufacturing Month – an initiative that brings awareness to promote manufacturing as a viable career in Wisconsin and the significant opportunities available for employment.

A full listing of nominees and video profiles of 2018 Manufacturing Excellence Award finalists in the Small to Medium category and Large category are available here: www.wausauchamber.com/manufacturing-excellence-awards.

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson is a leading supplier of rugged mounting systems that safely secure mobile communication systems, computers and other electronic equipment in fleet vehicles, public safety vehicles, forklifts and other mobility applications. Their products are used by law enforcement, public safety, military, and warehouse fleets around the globe and are known for being rugged, reliable and responsive. Founded in 1954 Gamber-Johnson is located in Stevens Point, WI. To learn more about Gamber-Johnson visit gamberjohnson.com.

About the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce

The Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce is the source for business information in the Wausau Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). The organization strengthens member businesses and enhances the region by building business success. For more information on the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce, visit online at www.wausauchamber.com or call 715-845-6231.