Gamber-Johnson’s docking stations for the Getac K120 fully rugged computer

Introducing our NEW docking stations for the Getac K120 Fully Rugged computer. Whether you use the K120 as a tablet or a notebook, Gamber-Johnson has a docking station to support your application.

Gamber-Johnson’s K120 Tablet Docking Station offers an easy-to-use latching system – dock or release your K120 device effortlessly with one hand!

Our K120 Laptop docking station supports the K120 in laptop mode when the tablet is combined with Getac’s keyboard dock accessory. Both the tablet dock and laptop dock accommodate Getac’s hard handle, rotating hand strap, and extended battery accessories. Featuring front-facing fast-charging USB ports that are easily accessible to power your devices.

Gamber-Johnson’s Getac K120 docking stations provide full port replication to support your mobile office; combine your K120 docking station with Gamber-Johnson mounting equipment for a complete and ergonomic solution.

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson is a leading supplier of rugged mounting systems that safely secure mobile communication systems, computers and other electronic equipment in fleet vehicles, public safety vehicles, forklifts and other mobility applications. Their products are used by law enforcement, public safety, military, and warehouse fleets around the globe and are known for being rugged, reliable and responsive. Founded in 1954 Gamber-Johnson is located in Stevens Point, WI. To learn more about Gamber-Johnson visit gamberjohnson.com.