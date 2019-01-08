New Gamber-Johnson’s TrimLine tablet docking station CF-33

The CF-33 TrimLine tablet docking station is Panasonic Certified - designed and tested to Panasonic specifications with Panasonic manufactured electronics to ensure lasting durability. Designed with a machined aluminum chassis for years of service in even the roughest environments.

This new docking station has a small footprint making it the perfect dock when cabin space is at a premium. The TrimLine CF-33 dock offers a lite and full version of port replication, so connecting peripherals is never a problem. Easily dock and remove the CF-33 tablet with one hand using the center docking release. Combine the new CF-33 TrimLine docking station with a variety of Gamber-Johnson mounting devices to build a complete mobile solution for your vehicle.

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson is a leading supplier of rugged mounting systems that safely secure mobile communication systems, computers and other electronic equipment in fleet vehicles, public safety vehicles, forklifts and other mobility applications. Their products are used by law enforcement, public safety, military, and warehouse fleets around the globe and are known for being rugged, reliable and responsive. Founded in 1954 Gamber-Johnson is located in Stevens Point, WI. To learn more about Gamber-Johnson visit gamberjohnson.com.