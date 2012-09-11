Grafix Shoppe Announces September Design of the Month

EAGAN, Minn. - The Grafix Shoppe has chosen the Golden Valley, Minn. Police Department as the design of the month for September.

The Golden Valley PD has been a customer of the Grafix Shoppe since the early 1990’s. Sgt. David Born worked closely with the Grafix Shoppe to create a unique look for the 2013 Ford Interceptor SUV. The design is specific to the Golden Valley PD.

About The Grafix Shoppe

The Grafix Shoppe was founded in 1988 and is currently based in Eagan, Minn. They serve the law enforcement, retail graphics, event marketing and commercial vehicle markets. For more information visit www.GrafixShoppe.com.