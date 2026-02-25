BWC: Suspect points gun at Dallas SWAT officers during narcotics search warrant

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department released body camera footage showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who emerged pointing a gun at SWAT officers executing a search warrant.

The Feb. 20 incident unfolded when SWAT officers responded to assist in a narcotics search warrant that involved multiple agencies. The officers were entering one of the homes on the property that was the subject of the warrant, deploying flashbangs.

| WEBINAR: How school safety technology reaches law enforcement

Body camera footage from the incident shows a door in the home opening just as officers identified themselves. A suspect appeared at the door holding a gun pointed toward officers.

One officer fired multiple shots in response, striking the suspect. Despite officers’ attempts to render aid, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The search yielded five firearms in the residence, one of which was confirmed to be stolen. The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the DPD Special Investigations Unit and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.