COBAN Technologies Headquarters Relocates to Houston

COBAN Expands as an Industry Pioneer William Ruppert Joins the Team

Houston, Texas - COBAN Technologies Inc., a leading industry provider for police in-car video systems, has relocated its company headquarters from Stafford to Houston, TX. COBAN, an industry expert in mobile surveillance solutions, has implemented a five-year expansion plan. COBAN Technologies choose a spacious facility in Houston that can accommodate its strategic growth and leading-edge technologies.

Company president Allan Chen attributes COBAN’s rapid growth to reorganization within the company and the crucial addition of new COBAN team members, including William Ruppert, a national leader and pioneer in the law enforcement video and speed measurement industry.

“We are delighted to introduce Mr. Ruppert as a valued member of COBAN’s management team,” said Chen. “We will work with him to leverage his 30-plus years of industry experience to guide COBAN in the expansion of its markets and product offerings.”

William Ruppert recently joined COBAN’s management team as Advisor to the Board. Previously, Ruppert was owner and CEO of Kustom Signals prior to selling the company to Public Safety Equipment in 1996. During Ruppert’s tenure, Kustom Signals became the premier brand in the public safety sector.

“I am excited to join COBAN at this pivotal time in the industry,” said Ruppert. “COBAN is a true innovator, and I’m impressed with the Company’s management team, its long-term vision and willingness to develop new products.”

Also joining the COBAN team as Vice President of Sales is Robert “Bob” Bierman, a law enforcement veteran and seasoned sales executive. Beirman served the New York Police Department for over a decade, where he protected U.S. Presidents and became a decorated officer with more than 42 awards for bravery. Bierman previously led a sales team at Microsoft Corporation; a team which worked with the Department of Homeland Security and the US intelligence agencies. Bierman will lead the COBAN sales team and will concentrate on doubling the sales force for COBAN in the next six months.

In related management restructuring, Mr. David Hinojosa has become Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. Previously the Vice President of Sales at COBAN for the preceding 10 years, Hinojosa’s experience and knowledge of COBAN’s product lines and development strategies are anticipated to be a major contributor in leading the marketing team and building channel partners for COBAN’s expansion.

“In the upcoming months, COBAN will release a series of new hardware and software products that will diversify COBAN’s product line and establish COBAN as the market innovator,” said Hinojosa. COBAN has provided cutting edge products and solutions to law enforcement leaders and agencies for more than a decade.

About COBAN Technologies, Inc.:

For the past decade COBAN Technologies, Inc. has manufactured and developed in-car video systems of the highest caliber for public safety and law enforcement agencies across the country. COBAN provides efficient, configurable, end-to-end scalable solutions that fulfill the video capture, transfer, storage and management needs of law enforcement agencies. Founded in 2002, COBAN is headquartered in Houston, TX, with satellite facilities located throughout the United States. For more information on COBAN Technologies, Inc. visit cobantech.com or call 1-866-812-6226.