Code 3®, Inc. Gives the San Mateo Police Department the “Ride of Their Lives”

Code 3, Inc. is pleased to announce that the San Mateo Police Department was the winner of a new BMW motorcycle, Model R 1200 RT-P in their “Ride of Your Life” promotion.

To enter the contest, police departments across the country tested a complete Code 3 vehicle kit on their fleet cars. San Mateo evaluated a 2100 Lightbar, along with a siren, speaker, hide-a-way, flasher and trunk lid LEDs on a 2003 Crown Victoria.

In October, one entry was selected from all the participants. Steve Basuino, General Manager, First Vehicle Services, received the call from Greg Scott, Vice President of Sales & Service at Code 3, telling him the good news.

The new BMW, fully equipped with Code 3 equipment, was presented to the San Mateo Police Department on December 14.

