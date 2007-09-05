REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Digital Ally Launches New Products

September 05, 2007 02:18 PM

A Complete Digital Video Ssystem Integrated into a Rear View Mirror

  • Does Not Interfere With Any Equipment
  • Easily Installed In Any Type Of Vehicle
  • Replaces Factory Rear View Mirror
  • Monitor Is Invisible When Not Activated
  • Up To 60 Seconds Of Pre-Event Recording
  • Mark And Record Exact Location With Integrated GPS
  • 900 Mhz Audio Transceiver With Automatic Activation
  • Integrated Covert Rear Camera
  • Records To Rugged And Durable Solid State Memory
  • No Expensive Back Office Hardware Necessary
  • Includes Software To Search and Manage Videos
  • Archive To DVD’s, CD-ROM’s, Hard Drive Or Tapes

    • Available Now for Only $3,995

Complete Digital Video System Integrated into a Flashlight

  • Easy To Use, One Hand Operation
  • Extra Wide View To Capture Entire Scene
  • Record Up To 8 Hours Of Audio And Video
  • Day Or Night Time Operation
  • Records To Rugged And Durable Solid
    State Memory
  • Super Bright And Efficient LED Lights
  • Playback On Any Standard Monitor
  • Playback Using Windows Media Player
  • Archive to DVD’s, CD-ROM’s, Hard Drive or Tapes
  • Download Video Via USB 2.0
    Available Now for Only $1,595