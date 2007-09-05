Digital Ally Launches New Products
A Complete Digital Video Ssystem Integrated into a Rear View Mirror
- Does Not Interfere With Any Equipment
- Easily Installed In Any Type Of Vehicle
- Replaces Factory Rear View Mirror
- Monitor Is Invisible When Not Activated
- Up To 60 Seconds Of Pre-Event Recording
- Mark And Record Exact Location With Integrated GPS
- 900 Mhz Audio Transceiver With Automatic Activation
- Integrated Covert Rear Camera
- Records To Rugged And Durable Solid State Memory
- No Expensive Back Office Hardware Necessary
- Includes Software To Search and Manage Videos
- Archive To DVD’s, CD-ROM’s, Hard Drive Or Tapes
Complete Digital Video System Integrated into a Flashlight
- Easy To Use, One Hand Operation
- Extra Wide View To Capture Entire Scene
- Record Up To 8 Hours Of Audio And Video
- Day Or Night Time Operation
- Records To Rugged And Durable Solid
State Memory
- Super Bright And Efficient LED Lights
- Playback On Any Standard Monitor
- Playback Using Windows Media Player
- Archive to DVD’s, CD-ROM’s, Hard Drive or Tapes
- Download Video Via USB 2.0
Available Now for Only $1,595