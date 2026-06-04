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Video: Fleeing suspect nabbed by Grappler 33 seconds after Wash. deputy joins pursuit

A Thurston County deputy quickly brought the pursuit to a halt after he used his Grappler-equipped cruiser to stop a repeat fleeing DUI suspect

June 04, 2026 12:28 PM • 
Joanna Putman

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County deputies assisted Lewis County authorities in the arrest of an impaired driving suspect following a pursuit that entered Thurston County, according to video released by Sheriff Derek Sanders.

The pursuit began in Lewis County after deputies attempted to stop a driver suspected of driving under the influence. Authorities said the vehicle had a history of fleeing law enforcement in Lewis County.

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Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the pursuit near Tenino. As the vehicle entered the city limits at speeds reaching about 90 mph, a deputy equipped with a Grappler vehicle immobilization device entered the pursuit.

The device was successfully deployed 33 seconds after the deputy joined the pursuit, bringing the vehicle to a stop, video shows.

After exiting the vehicle, the driver appeared intoxicated while holding what appeared to be a cup and refused commands from deputies, according to Sanders. The driver can be seen trying to reenter the truck and was struck with a less-lethal 40mm round before deputies took the person into custody following a brief struggle.

The suspect was turned over to Lewis County deputies and booked into the Lewis County Jail. Authorities said the suspect faces allegations of driving under the influence, attempting to elude law enforcement, driving with a suspended license, driving without a required ignition interlock device related to a prior DUI conviction and resisting arrest.

The suspect was issued bail of $75,000.

“Great multi-county teamwork!” Sanders stated in the post.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com