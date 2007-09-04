Digital Eyewitness® Media Manager Express Software from Kustom Signals, Inc.

Kustom Signals is featuring the Digital Eyewitness® Media Manager (DEMM) Express Software for use with their in-car digital video systems. Law Enforcement agencies that intend to store their digital videos on a shelf, like VHS tapes, will find the DEMM Express Software a user-friendly means to manage their digital video files. The DEMM Express Software provides three primary functions: Video Search, Video Playback and DVD Creation / File Duplication. The digital video files can be recorded on DVD-RAM discs, hard drives or Compact Flash.

Easy to install, DEMM Express runs on a customer’s PC workstation and uses industry standard software components. No video storage or database is included or required.

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals Inc., a Public Safety Equipment Company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies.

