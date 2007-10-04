ICOP Digital and Strix Systems Partner for Wireless Video

Today, ICOP and Strix Systems, the leader in high-performance wireless mesh networking, today jointly announced the formation of a co-marketing partnership and integrated video surveillance mobility solution enabling the companies to collaborate on pursuing mutually beneficial sales opportunities on a global basis for their advanced surveillance and wireless mesh networking solutions, respectively.

Strix Systems is the worldwide industry leader in carrier-class wireless mesh networks noted for offering the highest performance and greatest flexibility for the lowest total cost of ownership. Strix’s Access/One® wireless mesh products enable the quick deployment of network infrastructure to deliver reliable, resilient, self-configuring high-speed voice, video and data services for real-time multimedia, mission-critical communications and situational awareness for agencies and first responders. The Access/One products are ideal for a wide range of solutions including: security, surveillance, asset tracking applications, voice and video convergence, extended IT network infrastructure, emergency services, transportation systems and mobile connectivity. Its carrier grade performance enables deployments for city-wide metropolitan, country-wide infrastructure, public safety, state and federal government applications, transportation systems, harbors and ports, airports, corporate enterprise, hospitals, hotels and apartment complexes, universities and schools, hot-spots and hot-zones, as well as large scale service provider deployments to residential and business market.

In August 2007, Strix certified ICOP products – the ICOP Model 20/20-W™ and the ICOP Guardian™ stationary IP camera – as “Wireless Mesh Ready” and interoperable with Strix Access/One products. All products certified by Strix must meet key criteria to support Strix’s native high throughput, low latency and failover characteristics and will work together with all other certified and interoperable equipment.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. protects people, assets and profits, providing a Veil of Protection™ for our nation’s communities with innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance and communication solutions. The Company engineers, manufactures and markets mobile and stationary surveillance products for use in the public and private sectors, and facilitates the delivery of live video to first responders. The ICOP Model 20/20®-W, ICOP’s flagship product, is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for law enforcement. The ICOP Guardian™ is a stationary IP camera that records high quality video images on a local server, and is capable of activation through several triggers. ICOP LIVE™ delivers live streaming video to and from first responder vehicles and headquarters, empowering first responders with enhanced situational awareness, helping to optimize the outcome of a crisis. For more information, please view the following video presentations at http://www.icopdigital.com/why_icop.html and www.ICOP.com/veil.html, or visit www.ICOP.com.