ICOP Live Streaming Capability Helps NY Agency Qualify for Funding

Live Streaming Capability Helps Agency Qualify for Funding

LENEXA, KS - ICOP Digital, Inc., an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance technology solutions, today announced the receipt of an order for mobile video recorders, from a prominent city in Westchester County, New York that was won, in part, due to the unique technology afforded by ICOP LIVE™.

Composed of 215 sworn officers and approximately 65 civilians, the agency intends to use the ICOP solution to further enhance its public safety initiatives. The project was funded by a federal grant that was authorized with the requirement that live streaming capability, as provided with the ICOP LIVE solution, be included in the project. The agency will be deploying the ICOP 20/20 VISION™ units, which will be controlled from the MDTs (laptops) in the patrol vehicles. The agency also plans to deploy ICOP’s state-of-the-art 802.11n wireless upload solution, to transfer the video from the patrol vehicle to the agency’s server.

“We are pleased that our customers see the high value and uniqueness of ICOP LIVE’s ability to stream events from a patrol vehicle in real-time back to headquarters, and to an unlimited number of simultaneous viewers, and encouraged that an agency was able to secure federal grant funding that specifically called for this technology,” says Bob Bradley, Director of National Sales and Marketing at ICOP. “Furthermore, we have many other customers and prospects who are interested in deploying our new 802.11n wireless transfer technology, which is up to 400% faster than the industry-standard 802.11g solution.”

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICOP) is a leading provider of in-car video and mobile video solutions for Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, Military, and Transportation markets, worldwide. ICOP solutions help the public and private sectors mitigate risks, reduce losses, and improve security through the live streaming, capture and secure management of high quality video and audio. www.ICOP.com