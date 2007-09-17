ICOP Model 20/20-W to be Showcased in Police Car Redesign Project

Providence Police Department to Officially Unveil ‘Brijo’ at Press Conference Today

LENEXA, Kan., Aug. 23 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:), an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, today announced that at a press conference to be held this afternoon, the Providence Police Department in Rhode Island, in partnership with Joneso Design, will be unveiling “Brijo” - the Providence Police Car Redesign Project featuring the ICOP Model 20/20-W(TM).

Joneso Design’s Brijo is a convenient, clutter-free, safe and efficient platform for in-vehicle information and communications systems. The system consists of a modular dashboard made up of the following subcomponents: a digital screen, enhanced steering wheel with touch controls, adjustable computer screen, retractable and adjustable computer keyboard, license plate recognition camera, dual speaker, filing cabinet, a retractable and adjustable table, and the ICOP Model 20/20-W digital in-car video unit. These components are modularly integrated into a single dashboard unit. Joneso created Brijo for optimum proficiency, safety and comfort for law enforcement and other security officers as they serve and protect the community and property in a mobile environment.

WHEN: Thursday, August 23, 2007 at 2:00 PM ET WHERE: Providence Public Safety Complex Dean Street Entrance 325 Washington Street Providence, Rhode Island 02903 WHO: David M. Cicilline, Mayor Colonel Dean M. Esserman, Chief of Police Roger Mandle, President, Rhode Island School of Design JR Neville Songwe, Jonseco Design Jack Loughran, ICOP Digital, Inc. Ted Pezelli, DuraTablet Marketing, LLC

Members of the Press are invited to view the Brijo demonstration and interview city and company officials at the event. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one interview, please contact Melissa Boyink at 407-585-1080 or via email at ICOP@efcg.net.

About Joneso Design & Consulting, Inc.

Joneso Design & Consulting, Inc. is a product design firm, founded in 2005. The Company designs novel, successful state-of-the-art products that respond to user needs, wants, preferences as well as the client’s image and brand using the latest ideas, materials, processes and trends. Joneso is committed to assuming managerial and personal responsibility for the economic, social and ecological consequences of each design and strive to create and develop concepts that optimize the function, value and improve usability as well as usefulness of products for the mutual benefit of the end-user and manufacturer.

About ICOP Digital, Inc.

ICOP Digital, Inc. protects people, assets and profits, providing a Veil of Protection(TM) for our nation’s communities with innovative, mission-critical security, surveillance and communication solutions. The Company engineers, manufactures and markets mobile and stationary surveillance products for use in the public and private sectors, and facilitates the delivery of live video to first responders. The ICOP Model 20/20-W(TM), ICOP’s flagship product, is the leading digital in-car video recorder system for law enforcement. The ICOP Guardian(TM) is a stationary IP camera that records high quality video images on a local server, and is capable of activation through several triggers. ICOP LIVE(TM) delivers live streaming video to and from first responder vehicles and headquarters, empowering first responders with enhanced situational awareness, helping to optimize the outcome of a crisis. (GSA Contractor)

For more information, please view the following video presentations at http://www.icopdigital.com/why_icop.html and www.ICOP.com/veil.html, or visit www.ICOP.com.