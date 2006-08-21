ICOP Selected By Royal Palm Beach Police Department

ICOP Video Management System Noted as ‘Most Feature-Rich, User-friendly System Out There’

LENEXA, Kan. – (PR NEWSWIRE) – ICOP Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICOP; NYSE Arca:ICOP), an industry-leading company engaged in advancing digital surveillance solutions, today announced that the Royal Palm Beach Police Department in Florida has selected the ICOP Model 20/20, the leading digital in-car video system for law enforcement, for deployment in its patrol fleet.

Raul Leonard, Network Support Analyst of the Royal Palm Beach Police Department, noted, “Prior to transitioning our patrol fleet from VHS to digital in-car video, we field tested a number of different units currently on the market. By far, the ICOP Model 20/20 proved superior in all respects. We were particularly impressed with the ICOP Video Management System and found it to be the least complicated, yet most feature-rich system out there. Archiving and managing data is accomplished in a few easy steps, and promotes much greater efficiency in the Department.”